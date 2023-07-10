GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Sometimes our financial accounts do not keep pace with our financial goals. Susi Elkins, MSU FCU chief community impact officer, is here to discuss how your changing goals can affect the type of checking account you use and how to find one that meets your needs.
MSU FCU offers several checking account options:
- Totally Green Checking
- No minimum balance
- No monthly fees
- Money Market Checking
- Pays dividends on balances of $2,000 or more
MSU Federal Credit Union
Two Kent County locations
New location: 4580 28th St. SE in Kentwood
86 Monroe Center NW in Grand Rapids
MSUFCU.org
Sponsored by MSU Federal Credit Union.