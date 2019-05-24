You're invited! 2019 Women's Empowerment Summit Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Next month you have the chance to have a fun night out with the ladies and get inspired at the same time. It's the first ever, Women's Empowerment Summit. Today we've brought in the host of the event Charity Christine along with Pastor Doriane Parker-Sims of Deborah's House who will be one of the speakers!

The 1st Annual Women's Empowerment Summit/Mixer is an event to bring women together to help one another take the steps to moving forward in their desired careers and fields. Each guest speaker has a different story and will speak on their field and how they got there. Some will also talk about the daily struggles us women go through and tips to emotionally get to the place we need to be.

There will also be vendor tables, Q&A panels, mini fashion show, resources given for purchasing a home, demos, free makeup applications, a live performance, hands on activities, contest, games, giveaways , raffles, music, and food! This is a free event!!! Registration will still be required. Tickets can be bought the day of but will be $10. There will be a VIP option that will be $30 and we are only offering 30 VIP tickets!!! The attire is cocktail ladies, but feel free to dress as you please.