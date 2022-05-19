GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – You can’t go to Grand Haven without making a stop at Fortino’s. The store in downtown Grand Haven has been around since 1911. It started as a fruit and cigar stand and evolved into a gourmet food, nut and candy company! The name Fortino’s conjures the smell of fresh-roasted peanuts wafting into the Grand Haven street and of chocolate that melts in your mouth, of fine wines, beers and spirits and most importantly, of the small-town friendliness you get when you walk in the door.

We’re exploring their store and their history as a part of Destin8tion West. Take a look!

Fortino’s

114 Washington Ave – Grand Haven

616-842-0880

FortinosGeneralStore.com

