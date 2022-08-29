GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – DTE Energy has a CleanVision Natural Gas Balance program that gives customers an easy way to help address greenhouse gas emissions. For a small monthly fee, customers can address up to 25% o 100% of an average home’s greenhouse gas emissions while contributing to a more sustainable future. DTE has secured carbon offset credits that support forests locally here in Michigan. Customer enrollment in the program also supports the advancement of non-fossil fuels developed locally by using renewable natural gas from a Canton, Michigan landfill and a waste-water treatment facility here in Grand Rapids.

Director of Gas Sales and Marketing HJ Decker joins us today to talk about this great program and how customers can make a difference!

DTE Energy

CleanVision Natural Gas Balance Program

DTEEnergy.com/NaturalGasBalance

Sponsored by DTE Energy.