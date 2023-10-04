GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- October is Rett Syndrome Awareness Month. Rett Syndrome is commonly recognized in children between 6-18 months as they begin to miss developmental milestones or lose abilities they once had, including the ability to speak, walk, eat and even breathe.

This month, you can attend a fundraiser to support medical advancements and possibly a cure and help support families who have loved ones with Rett Syndrome. We have Rebecca, Grace, Peggy and Olivia here to share their story.

Raise a Glass for Rett

Saturday, Oct. 28

Watermark Country Club

RettSyndrome.org