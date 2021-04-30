You can stay overnight in the historic Mission Point Lighthouse!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Lighthouses are an important part of Michigan’s history and they’re beautiful, making them a very popular place to visit. Michigan has more lighthouses than any other state and about a dozen of them actually allow you to stay overnight in the lighthouse.
Mission Point Lighthouse in the Traverse City area is one of them and we’re taking you there today!
Mission Point Lighthouse
20500 Center Rd. – Traverse City
MissionPointLighthouse.com
