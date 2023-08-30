GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Eventually, people who are diagnosed with ALS lose the ability to walk, speak and, eventually, breathe.

The disease is always fatal and it has no known cause or cure yet. The ALS Association is the world’s largest philanthropic funder of ALS research. To work toward that goal, it helps manage the impact of ALS on people living with ALS and their families through local support programs and services.

Because of its generous donors, the organization is able to make all of the programs, services, and resource connections free to the ALS community. It is also able to support state and national advocacy efforts to give a better quality of life to those affected by ALS, as well as, national and global research efforts to find treatments and ultimately the discovery of a cure.

The ALS Association

Walk to Defeat ALS® Grand Rapids

Sunday, September 10 at 2 p.m.

6th Street Bridge Park

Register to walk at WalktoDefeatALS.org

For more information email Jena.McEwen@als.org