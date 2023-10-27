GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A historic piece of Grand Rapids’ West Side is getting some attention. A group is working to restore Sullivan Field, a ballpark that dates back to the 1930s. Paul and Andy are part of Fans of Valley Field, the group behind this effort.

They’ve been raising money for the renovations and are not yet finished. To help, they are having a fundraising gala on Thursday, Nov. 2. Viewers can go to our schedule of events at our website for information and tickets.

Fans of Valley Field

Diamond Gala Fundraiser

Thursday, November 2

New Vintage Place

FansofValleyField.org