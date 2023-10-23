GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- We love food, and we love a good competition! Luckily, there’s a special event featuring both coming up next month! Taste of Hope: A Chefs Competition offers a top-notch culinary experience with the area’s top chefs and raises money to support the American Cancer Society. We have Shawn from Culinary Cultivations here, along with Chef Oscar of MeXo, one of the people who’ll be competing for Top Chef of the night!

The event is sold out, but you can still participate by donating to their fundraising efforts or joining the auction!