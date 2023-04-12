GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Later this month, you have a chance to learn more about a great local organization that helps students receive a Christ-centered education. The Potter’s House was created more than 40 years to help students, pre-school through high school of all ethnic heritages and income levels. They’re hosting a New Friends Banquet on April 25 at the JW Marriott in Grand Rapids. It’s a great opportunity to hear some powerful testimonials from current students about their experience with the Potter’s House. Not only is it a free event to attend, but they make it even easier by offering both a luncheon and dinner, so you can attend whichever one fits your schedule!

This year’s theme is “Better Together” and highlights how we’re all better when others come alongside us. It helps to enhance education and the lives of the students at the Potter’s House. They’re still looking for both organizations and individuals to sponsor the event. You can host a table and invite your friends, family or co-workers! It’s a great opportunity to gather with those in your life and meet new people in the community.

The Potter’s House

New Friends Banquet

Tuesday, April 25

11:30am or 6:30pm

J.W. Marriott – Grand Rapids

Click here to register

Sponsor: The Potter’s House