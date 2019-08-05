“You Are Enough Movement” with Megan Fenyoe

When we last checked in with our next guest, she had just released her book, “You Are Enough” and now she’s turned her book into a movement. We are very happy to have Megan Fenyoe back in studio today.

Megan believes if you want to be successful then it’s simply essential that you have healthy levels of self-esteem and confidence and you can only do that when you unconditionally accept yourself as you are. When you don’t think you are good enough you will not take the necessary steps required to achieve your goals.

Megan created the “I Am Enough Movement” as a way to give back. The foundation for the “I Am Enough Movement” is to find joy and live a life filled with more hope, happiness, and with less worry, angst, and those nights wondering if we measure up.