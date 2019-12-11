Wrap it Up Party: find gifts that inspire at Leigh’s

Closings & Delays
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s getting down to the wire, so are you in need of gifts that inspire?  Leigh’s is inviting you to join them tomorrow for their well-loved, and in some cases, well-needed  “Wrap it up” Party!  Fabulous gift ideas, holiday cheer, complimentary gift wrapping and lots of beautiful fashion and accessories. Plus, special deals just in case you want to be a “Secret Santa” to yourself this year, take a look!!

Leigh’s “Wrap it Up” Party

  • Thursday, December 12
  • Gift ideas, holiday cheer, special trunk shows & free gift wrapping
  • In-store specials, 30-50% off select fall & winter merchandise
  • Drawing for Leigh’s gift cards
  • 1942 Breton Road SE
  • Grand Rapids
  • 616.942.6300
  • leighsfashions.com

