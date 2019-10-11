WOTV 4 Women Network Night is back for it’s 8th year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you are a career minded woman looking to make new contacts and have a little fun along the way, we have a great event, just for you! WOTV 4 Women Network Night is back! Here to help preview what’s new with the event and the special cause it supports is WOTV Crew Member Kris Wassink from UBU Home Furnishings and Lisa Hoeve from Hope Packages.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Event date: October 23, 2019 – 5:30 – 8pm

You’re invited the 8th annual WOTV 4 Women Network Night at our new location UBU Home Furnishings at Rivertown Crossings Mall! We’re gathering career-minded woman from across West Michigan for a night of fun all to benefit Hope Packages, a non-profit that supports children who are being rescued from traumatic home situations and moving into foster care.

Women are invited to attend (cost is free, registration required) and this event includes complimentary snacks, sips, desserts, networking, shopping and great resources for career women. Be sure to bring your purse because we’ll be featuring lots of fun shopping vendors including jewelry, clothing and more! Guests will be asked to bring items to donate for Hope Packages to help children entering foster care. WOTV 4 Women will be collecting backpacks and items to fill them for children in our community.

Donate items and see how you are making an impact for Hope Packages.

AARP’s best tips for working in your encore years.

Mel Trotter- put your professional skills to good use through volunteering.

Real Estate 101 with Lisa Coe!

Creating and protecting your personal/professional online brand with Karen Horrigan.

Mass mutual financial planning for women.

Allegra Printing- marketing materials to get you noticed!

Resume reviews by the experts at ONSTAFF.

Get connected to jobs with Michigan works.

Learn about the Women’s Resource Center.

Samaritas explores job opportunities.

Get a free professional headshot taken for your social media profiles.

Goodwill career looks for less.

Get pampered by Douglas J.

Shop great accessories with Tracey Lynn Designs.

Shop style Dots Boutique Jewelry.

Shop Maggie Ann Soap Co.

Hope Pkgs was born to fill a need many kids have when entering a foster home. A foster family really never knows if children will arrive with anything except the clothes the children have on. Hope Pkgs strives to eliminate the infamous trash bags some kids arrive with and replace them with new bags filled with new items such as socks, underwear, pjs, and toiletries.

Donations items needed: