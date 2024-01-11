GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- It seems appropriate that this weekend, Grand Rapids kicks off its annual World of Winter celebration. The largest winter festival in the U.S. kicks off tonight at Ah-Nab-Awen Park. The two-month-long festival offers free events and activities throughout the city! Bill Kirk is with Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc. and joins us today.

World of Winter

January 12 – March 10

  • 30 Art Installations
  • 81 Ice Sculptures
  • 43 Free and Low Cost Events
  • 35 Window Installations and more!

WorldOfWinterGR.com