GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- This week is World Breastfeeding Awareness Week and Spectrum Health supports women who want to breastfeed their babies in many ways. Becky Crawford and Patty Ryan visited eightWest to talk about all of the resources offered to breastfeeding moms. Watch the video above to see the full conversation.

What are some of the benefits of breastfeeding?

Breastmilk contains antibodies that protect your baby from illnesses such as ear infections, respiratory infection and diarrhea.

Breastfeeding gives your baby comfort.

Breastfeeding benefits mom by reducing post-partum bleeding, aiding weight loss after delivery and has been shown to decrease risks of breast and ovarian cancer, diabetes, osteoporosis, rheumatoid arthritis and depression in moms who have breastfed.

Breastfeeding can save time and money for families.

There are many ways women can get support after leaving the hospital:

MedNow has lactation consultants available

Breastfeeding support group meets three times per week and provides an opportunity for one on one help from a lactation specialist and to also meet other breastfeeding moms.

Call the Spectrum Health Warm Line at 616.391.9437

Healthier Communities Classes and Support Group

https://www.spectrumhealth.org/about-us/classes-and-events

MedNow

Download the app or make an appointment by calling: 616.391.5000