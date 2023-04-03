GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A special writers’ conference is taking place this summer. Scriptoria Writers’ Conference is a joint effort between Calvin University, Cornerstone University and Aquinas College. This conference is for current and aspiring authors. The conference will tend to the whole writer and provide them with helpful feedback, craft instruction, writing space and spiritual practices. There will be a $5,000 award for a spiritually attuned novel manuscript and other awards for poetry and nonfiction.

Gary, Dan and Cynthia are here to talk about Scriptoria Writers’ Conference.

ScriptoriaWorkshop.org