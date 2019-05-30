eightWest

Working to an enjoyable & comfortable retirement

By:

Posted: May 30, 2019 12:52 PM EDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 12:52 PM EDT

Working to an enjoyable & comfortable retirement

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - When you envision what your retirement looks like, what it feels like, what come to mind?  Everyone would like to have an enjoyable and comfortable retirement. So how do we get there?

That’s what we’re discussing today with the father-daughter team of Gary Mattson and Laurel Steward of Mattson Financial Services are in studio today to discuss key ingredients to your retirement. Mattson Financial Services provides full service financial and retirement firm in the Grand Rapids area. Gary and Laurel are also popular radio show hosts.

Mattson Financial has a great offer for you today. For the first 5 callers with a portfolio of $250,000 or greater, they are offering a complimentary full blown retirement plan. This will allow you to sit down with them and have them analyze where you are right now and discuss the best steps for get you ready for retirement.

Contact info:

Main Office

  • 3226 28th Street SE
  • Kentwood, MI 49512
  • Toll Free: 800-536-8907
  • Direct: 616-514-3831
  • Fax: 616-805-5348
  • Email: info@mattsonfinancial.com
Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Unsanitary conditions at Charley's Chips Photos: Unsanitary conditions at Charley's Chips
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Unsanitary conditions at Charley's Chips

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Crash on Chicago Drive in Wyoming Photos: Crash on Chicago Drive in Wyoming
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Crash on Chicago Drive in Wyoming

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
UICA's Off The Wall 2019 UICA's Off The Wall 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UICA's Off The Wall 2019

Photo Galleries