GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A lot of people are still in full shopping mode for the holidays! It’s always nice to find something extra special and unique for family and friends and this weekend, the Woodland Weavers and Spinners Guild is having their Textile Art Market.

Bob and Kelly join us to tell us more about this special event!

Woodland Weavers and Spinners Guild

Textile Arts Market

December 10, 10am-6pm

December 11, 9am-4pm

Aquinas College’s Donnelly Center

WoodlandWeaversAndSpinners.com