GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Maybe you’ve been thinking you need to add a little adventure to your life, like travel more, see new sights or even hit the road more to visit family and friends.

Why not go in style in an Airstream? Their travel trailers and touring coaches are classic and unmistakable when you see them on the road and they’re just as cool on the inside! Woodland Airstream is located in Grand Rapids and offers a convenient place to go to explore all the possibilities.

Rachael stopped by to learn why Airstream continues to be a top choice for travelers – take a look!

Woodland Airstream

5190 Plainfield Ave – Grand Rapids

616-363-9038

Open Monday-Saturday

WoodlandAirstream.com

Sponsored by Woodland Airstream.