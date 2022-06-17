GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Every year, we as employees of WOOD TV, get a chance to get out in the community and give back. It’s a part of our Founders Day of Caring – stations that are a part of our group are out and about all across the country today. Lucky for us, we get to join the hundreds upon hundreds of volunteers at Blythefield Country Club for the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

The golf tournament is more than the biggest names in golf playing to take home the more than $2 million champion prize. It is also a charitable event through Meijer’s Simply Give campaign, raising $1.2 million in donations to help fight hunger in West Michigan and across the Midwest.

Our Community Affairs Director, Casey Jones, joins us to talk about this huge effort!