Women’s Resource Center hosts the 13th annual Wine, Women and Chocolate event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This next event has everything, wine, chocolate, and helps benefits a great cause.

Join the Women’s Resource Center as it hosts the 13th annual Wine, Women and Chocolate event on Thursday, October 3, from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Cascade Hills Country Club. Proceeds from the event support programs dedicated to empowering women to become economically self-sufficient, by improving their lives through employment, career development and personal growth.

Wine, Women and Chocolate

  • Cascade Hills Country Club
  • Thursday, October 3
  • Tickets: $65

