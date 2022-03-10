Women’s Resource Center hosting the 32nd Annual Pillar Awards Luncheon today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Women’s Resource Center (WRC) will host its 32nd Annual Pillar Awards Luncheon on Thursday, March 10, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00pm at JW Marriott. A virtual participation option is available to event attendees as well. This year’s event honors award winners, HR Collaborative and Kent County government offices. Proceeds from the event support programs dedicated to empowering women to become economically self-sufficient by improving their lives through employment, career development and personal growth.
