Women’s Health Collective is a women-owned healthcare center that focuses on women’s health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Healthcare has changed a lot in recent years and one of the big changes is a strong focus on women’s health and wellness.

Considering all the changes and things that happen before, during and after childbirth, along with menopause and everything else, it makes sense to have a women-focused health team.

In Grand Rapids, there’s a new women-owned, women-run group known as the Women’s Health Collective and they’re doing things a lot different from others.

>>>Take a look!

Women’s Health Collective

630 Kenmoor Ave SE, Ste 103

WHCollective.com

616-600-4950

Sponsored by Women’s Health Collective.