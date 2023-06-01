GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Women of Rock is a tribute to the female rockers who came before us, fighting for equality as women and artists in a male dominated industry. We sing their songs to honor how far we’ve come and to inspire the next generation. This Michigan group of professional and aspiring female/non-binary musicians come from different cities, backgrounds, genres and span all ages 17-65. They’re coming together to empower each other through collaboration and community.

To get tickets and more information, click here!