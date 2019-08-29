Women making radio history in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This week two West Michigan women made history by launching ‘The Gray and Green Show’. It is the first and only morning radio show in our area hosted by two women. Here today to talk about their new show are Rachael Gray and Jackie Green!

‘The Gray and Green Show’ debuted on 105.3 HOT FM Monday morning. Rachael Gray has been waking up West Michigan for the past seven years at 105.3 HOT FM. Jackie Green started her broadcast career hosting nights and middays at WGRD-FM before moving to television as a local feature. In 2016, Jackie moved back to radio by entertaining the drive home crowd from 3p-7p on 105-3 Hot FM.