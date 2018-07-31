eightWest

Women making a difference in the U.S. Army

By:

Posted: Jul 31, 2018 12:12 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 31, 2018 12:12 PM EDT

Women making a difference in the U.S. Army

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - If you've ever thought about using your career to make a difference in the world, the U.S. Army might just be the right choice for you.

There are equal opportunities for women in the Army and today we have Staff Sergeants Sarah Thompson and Romesa Fantroy here with us.

Grand Rapids Army Recruiting Office

  • 2090 Celebration Dr. NE
  • (616) 364-8434
  • goarmy.com
Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Whitecaps vs. Cubs - July 31, 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Whitecaps vs. Cubs - July 31, 2018

Photo Galleries
Photos: Parade of Ships in Grand Haven
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Parade of Ships in Grand Haven

Photo Galleries
West Michigan Whitecaps' Kody Clemens - July 30, 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

West Michigan Whitecaps' Kody Clemens - July 30, 2018