Women helping women

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Women supporting women, it’s the effort behind an upcoming event to help women who are a part of DeGage’s Open Door. Today we have Brooke Jevicks and Carol Valade from DeGage along with Amanda to tell us about her experiences with Open Door.

DeGage serves 500 people every day. 52% are women and they are full almost every single day in the Open Door Women’s Center. They are going to expand the building, but they need to rally up the troops, women to join them in supporting, caring for, and empowering the women they serve. Join Women 4 DeGage to get involved in supporting, caring for, and empowering women that come to DeGage for help and support.

A Place for Her