WMYB presents The Nutcracker

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For a lot of families, the holiday season just wouldn’t be the same without seeing a performance of The Nutcracker! Here to talk to us about the West Michigan Youth Ballet’s production of the classic show, is Artistic Director, Stephen Sanford and Development Director, Diane Mills.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

West Michigan Youth Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker is special as it is a full-scale professional classical ballet where all students fill all of the roles even key roles – with professional costumes, choreography, and sets.

West Michigan Youth Ballet already works collaboratively with 11 different dance studios from Grand Rapids and throughout the state: Battle Creek, Lansing, and Traverse City and more information is available at www.wmyb.org

Forest Hills Fine Arts Center in Grand Rapids on Saturday, December 7th and Sunday, December 8th at 1:30 and 4:00 pm.

There is also a Clara’s Tea Party both days at 11:30 am.

Frauenthal Center in Muskegon on Sunday, December 15 at 3:00

Tickets for The Nutcracker and Clara’s Tea Party are available at www.wmyb.org.