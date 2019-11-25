WMYB presents The Nutcracker

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For a lot of families, the holiday season just wouldn’t be the same without seeing a performance of The Nutcracker! Here to talk to us about the West Michigan Youth Ballet’s production of the classic show, is Artistic Director, Stephen Sanford and Development Director, Diane Mills.

West Michigan Youth Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker is special as it is a full-scale professional classical ballet where all students fill all of the roles  even key roles – with professional costumes, choreography, and sets.

West Michigan Youth Ballet already works collaboratively with 11 different dance studios from Grand Rapids and throughout the state: Battle Creek, Lansing, and Traverse City and more information is available at www.wmyb.org

Forest Hills Fine Arts Center in Grand Rapids on Saturday, December 7th and Sunday, December 8th at 1:30 and 4:00 pm. 

There is also a Clara’s Tea Party both days at 11:30 am.

Frauenthal Center in Muskegon on Sunday, December 15 at 3:00

Tickets for The Nutcracker and Clara’s Tea Party are available at www.wmyb.org.

