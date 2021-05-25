WMed in Kalamazoo hosting a live virtual gala celebrating 10 years

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine, also known as WMed in Kalamazoo is celebrating a decade of initiatives. During the first ten years, they’ve achieved tremendous success and they’re inviting the entire community to learn about the medical school’s accomplishments, while enjoying their virtual gala which includes some of the world’s biggest stars. Jordan visited WMed to learn all about it from their incoming dean, Dr. Paula M. Termuhlen.
WMed is a collaboration of Western Michigan University and Kalamazoo’s two teaching health systems, Ascension Borgess and Bronson Healthcare. The medical school is a private 501 C-3 supported by private gifts, clinical revenues, research activities, tuition, and endowment income. One of their annual fundraising events is the live virtual gala on Thursday May 27th.
WMed Live: A First Decade Celebration Virtual Gala
Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine
10th Anniversary Virtual Celebration
May 27th from 3:30pm to 5:00pm
Register for free at Med.WMich.edu/WMedLive2021
269-337-6335 | giving@med.wmich.edu
