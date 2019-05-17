Witness history at the Heritage Hill Home Tour

If you’ve ever visited our studio here at WOOD TV, you would see that we are nestled in the beautiful and historic heritage Hill Neighborhood. Once a year a select group of homes open their doors to the public. This weekend is that time of year and here to give us a sneak preview of some of the homes you can see for yourself is Karen Coy.

This is the 50th Anniversary Heritage Hill Home Tour. The incredible neighborhood was slated for demolition in 1969 and the first Home Tour was organized to pay for the National Historic Preservation architects to conduct an architectural survey to nominate Heritage Hill for the National Register of Historic Places. The short version, it worked, and 50 years later they can showcase 50 years of preservation and community building. Heritage Hill is the largest concentration of 19th and 20th American architecture in the state of Michigan.

