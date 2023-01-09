GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – World of Winter is back and some community organizations are partnering up again for the “Winter’s a Drag” event taking place this Saturday.

Trevor from MI Drag Brunch, Megan from Downtown Grand Rapids Inc and Andy from AYA Youth Collective join us today to talk about this special collaboration!

Winter’s a DRAG

Saturday, January 14th from 11am-4pm

Live pop-up drag show at Calder Plaza

Event is free, all alcohol sales will benefit AYA Collective

WorldOfWinterGR.com/Events