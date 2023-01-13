GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Michigan is home to great summer and fall music festivals and this weekend that you can escape the winter blues with 12 hours of great music at the Intersection in Grand Rapids! It’s time for Winter Wheat and we have Banjo-Jim in studio to tell us all about it.
Winter Wheat
Acoustic Stage
- 1:30pm – Blue Water Ramblers
- 2:50pm – Ruth & Max Bloomquiest
- 4:20pm – Round Creek String Band
- 5:50pm – Crossbow
- 7:20pm – Roosevelt Diggs
Main Stage
- 2pm – Mighty Fine
- 3:30pm – Full Cord
- 5pm – Creole Du Nord
- 6:30pm – Luke Winslow-King
- 8pm – Patty Pershayla & the Mayhaps
- 9:30pm – Gasoline Gypsies
Saturday, January 14th
The Intersection
Tickets: $35 at the door
WheatlandMusic.org/WinterWheat