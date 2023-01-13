GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Michigan is home to great summer and fall music festivals and this weekend that you can escape the winter blues with 12 hours of great music at the Intersection in Grand Rapids! It’s time for Winter Wheat and we have Banjo-Jim in studio to tell us all about it.

Winter Wheat

Acoustic Stage 1:30pm – Blue Water Ramblers

2:50pm – Ruth & Max Bloomquiest

4:20pm – Round Creek String Band

5:50pm – Crossbow

7:20pm – Roosevelt Diggs Main Stage 2pm – Mighty Fine

3:30pm – Full Cord

5pm – Creole Du Nord

6:30pm – Luke Winslow-King

8pm – Patty Pershayla & the Mayhaps

9:30pm – Gasoline Gypsies

Saturday, January 14th

The Intersection

Tickets: $35 at the door

WheatlandMusic.org/WinterWheat