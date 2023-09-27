GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Are you looking for an affordable and convenient way to start or finish a degree? Grand Rapids Community College is a great choice. Dr. Charles Lepper is the President of GRCC and joins us now.

They offer learners of all ages opportunities to gain credits for degrees or transfer and in-demand career skills leading to rewarding careers. GRCC was established in 1914 – Michigan’s first community college – and is focused on making a college education accessible and affordable. Classes are scheduled in person and online, on weekdays, evenings and Saturdays at locations throughout Kent and Ottawa counties.

GRCC faculty and staff are committed to helping students succeed inside and outside the classroom, with student support services including, academic and career counseling, occupational and disability support and tutoring.

Registration is open for Winter 2024

College and Transfer Fair, October 5, 9-11am and 1-3pm, Ford Fieldhouse

Open House – Grand Rapids Campus, October 21, 9am-12pm, Ford Fieldhouse

Open House – Lakeshore Campus, November 4, 10am-12pm

Sponsored by Grand Rapids Community College.