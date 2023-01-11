GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One of the most picturesque lakeshore communities in west Michigan is the town of Saint Joseph and they’re gearing up for a lot of winter fun.

Daniele joins us today to talk about their big events coming up to celebrate the season!

CHILI TOUR (Friday, January 27 from 5p-8p)

Participating locations or “Chili Stops” will play host as you have the opportunity to try their best recipes

The Welcome Center will sell map featuring all the “Chili Stops” for just $5/person; these maps will double as a voting ballot for participants to vote for the “People’s Choice” winner

Area judges will also choose a Chili Pepper award winner that evening to host the Chili Pepper trophy at their location through the end of the year

A portion of the net proceeds will be donated to the Benton Harbor Soup Kitchen

ICE FEST (February 3-5)

Celebrate the winter season in downtown St. Joe

Featuring professional ice carvers as they compete in the Individual Carving Competition on Friday from 5p-8p and the Team Competition on Saturday from 7:30a-4p

Ice Interactives on Saturday from 11a-4p (Ice Tic-Tac-Toe, Frozen Fish Tosh, Ice Bowling, Ice Throne, Ice Skee Ball, Hole in One Ice Putt Putt Golf)

Fire & Ice Tower on Friday at 8:00p

All weekend long view the 30+ sponsored sculptures and participate in the Scavenger Hunt

For all things St. Joe, visit StJoeToday.com!