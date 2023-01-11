GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One of the most picturesque lakeshore communities in west Michigan is the town of Saint Joseph and they’re gearing up for a lot of winter fun.
Daniele joins us today to talk about their big events coming up to celebrate the season!
CHILI TOUR (Friday, January 27 from 5p-8p)
- Participating locations or “Chili Stops” will play host as you have the opportunity to try their best recipes
- The Welcome Center will sell map featuring all the “Chili Stops” for just $5/person; these maps will double as a voting ballot for participants to vote for the “People’s Choice” winner
- Area judges will also choose a Chili Pepper award winner that evening to host the Chili Pepper trophy at their location through the end of the year
- A portion of the net proceeds will be donated to the Benton Harbor Soup Kitchen
ICE FEST (February 3-5)
- Celebrate the winter season in downtown St. Joe
- Featuring professional ice carvers as they compete in the Individual Carving Competition on Friday from 5p-8p and the Team Competition on Saturday from 7:30a-4p
- Ice Interactives on Saturday from 11a-4p (Ice Tic-Tac-Toe, Frozen Fish Tosh, Ice Bowling, Ice Throne, Ice Skee Ball, Hole in One Ice Putt Putt Golf)
- Fire & Ice Tower on Friday at 8:00p
- All weekend long view the 30+ sponsored sculptures and participate in the Scavenger Hunt
For all things St. Joe, visit StJoeToday.com!