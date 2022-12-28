GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holidays are mostly over but the fun continues at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort. There are still some tickets to see Pam Tillis and country music star Collin Raye this Thursday – that would be a fun last minute getaway! Also New Year’s Eve is this Saturday night! If you don’t have plans yet, head out to Mount Pleasant! Soaring Eagle has their New Years Eve 2023 Celebration with fine food and dessert choices along with a bubbly bar and champagne toast to welcome in the new year plus a band and a DJ throwdown to keep the celebration going all evening!

There’s something to do no matter your age or what you like to do for entertainment! Maybe you’re looking for a warmer experience so why not visit Soaring Eagle Waterpark where it’s always warm! They’re celebrating the new year with their 2023 New Years Jubilee – there will be caricature drawings, crafts, face painting, a DJ dance party and more!

The best place to start planning your trip is their website, SoaringEagleCasino.com – you can find out about all the deals they have and the specials they have for visitors!

Sponsored by Soaring Eagle Casino.