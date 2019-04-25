Winner of "Baked from the Heart Pie Contest" revealed Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Nothing brings people to the table quicker than food. That's certainly the case in our studio today. We're excited to have the folks from Broadway Grand Rapids here to talk about the "Baked from the Heart Pie Contest”, leading up to next week's opening of "Waitress the Musical."

Broadway Grand Rapids conducted a local search for the most creative pie recipe, like Jenna's signature pies in the musical. Bakers submitted their most creative, whimsical pie recipe-the kind of recipe that expresses your hopes, dreams, fears or frustrations, something baked right from the heart. The top three finalist recipes were chosen and today on eightWest celebrity judges will choose the winning. The Grand Prize winner's recipe will be featured as an insert in the official WAITRESS cookbook.

WAITRESS on Broadway Grand Rapids

April 30 - May 5

DeVos Performance Hall

broadwaygrandrapids.com/waitress

Winning Recipe

Five Sisters Key Lime Pie with Graham-Pretzel-Toasted Coconut Crust

By: Penelope Rose-Morrison

Ingredients:

Crust

1 cup finely ground graham cracker crumbs (about 8 crackers)

1/4 cup pretzels, finely ground

1/4 cup toasted coconut, finely ground

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

7 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted



Filling

1 1/2 tablespoons finely grated lime zest

4 large egg yolks

1-14 oz can sweetened condensed milk

2/3 cup freshly squeezed lime juice; Key Limes are ideal but Persian works great too

*dash of love, ideally from a darling girl like Lulu or my 5-year-old Audrey



Whipped Topping

3/4 cup heavy whipping cream

2 tablespoons confectioners' sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

pinch of sea salt



Directions:

Heat oven to 350 degrees F.



Make crust: Toast coconut in oven for 4-5 minutes until golden brown. Combine graham crackers, pretzels, toasted coconut and sugar in a food processor and pulse until completely ground.



Remove and dump in a bowl. Add melted butter and stir until crumbs are evenly coated. Press crumbs into the bottom and up the sides of a standard 9-inch pie dish. My favorite way to do this is by using the outer edge of a measuring cup to get the crust as uniform as possible. Bake crust until lightly browned, about 12 minutes. Cool on a rack while you make the filling. Leave the oven on.



Make filling: Zest limes into the bottom of a medium bowl until you have 1 1/2 tablespoons. Beat zest and egg yolks with an electric mixer until pale and thick, about 5 minutes. Add sweetened condensed milk and beat 3-4 minutes more. Add the 2/3 cup of juice you've gotten from squeezing limes. Whisk it into the yolk mixture until fully combined. *If you have a lovely little person around, ask them to add some love.



Pour this delicious mixture into graham-pretzel-toasted coconut crust and bake pie for another 12-15 minutes, until set but not browning. Ensure pie is completely cool before adding the whipped topping. If you have four hungry sisters staring you down, you may find the refrigerator or freezer useful for speeding this up.



Make topping: In a medium bowl, beat heavy whipping cream, sugar, vanilla and salt until soft peaks form. Spread over top of chilled pie. It is unlikely anyone will wait a moment longer if they've been watching the process. However, if you've planned ahead, well done! Let the whole pie chill for several hours so the pie and whipping topping becoming one. Sprinkle with extra lime zest if you have it and garnish with thin lime slices.



Feed to your very favorite people.

Story behind the pie:

One afternoon my four sisters and I were sitting around my island chatting and laughing about nothing in particular. We tend to think we are funnier than we actually are; no one makes us laugh like us. Somehow the topic of favorite desserts came up, and we were genuinely shocked to discover we all have the same favorite dessert: key lime pie. I am the resident cook and baker of the family, and felt immediately encouraged to make my favorite women our newly-discovered favorite pie.