Winner announced in the West Michigan Honda Design & Drive contest

Posted: Oct 05, 2018 12:22 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) -

Six artists have created some unique works here at ArtPrize, by using a car as a canvas. It's all part of the West Michigan Honda Design and Drive contest. Today we have Joe Grimm with the West Michigan Honda Dealers and HondaPro Jason with us, to crown the big winner!

Winner is: Chris Garcia "Tulip City" sponsored by Crown Honda

 

 

