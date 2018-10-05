Winner announced in the West Michigan Honda Design & Drive contest
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) -
Six artists have created some unique works here at ArtPrize, by using a car as a canvas. It's all part of the West Michigan Honda Design and Drive contest. Today we have Joe Grimm with the West Michigan Honda Dealers and HondaPro Jason with us, to crown the big winner!
Winner is: Chris Garcia "Tulip City" sponsored by Crown Honda
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
