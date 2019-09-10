Wine and Design with Harder and Warner

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This time of year, we’re enjoying time spent outside. So nothing is better than creating a beautiful space where the whole family can do that.

From a small garden to a luxurious backyard with an outdoor kitchen, Harder and Warner can create the space of your dreams. But maybe you’re not ready to plant now, but have some ideas or plans for the spring.

Spring is a very busy time for the designers at Harder and Warner but this fall they’re holding a special event where you can meet with members of the team and brainstorm with the best of the best to come up with an ideal outdoor space.

The event called “Wine and Design” is coming up a week from tomorrow at Harder and Warner and this week and next, we’re introducing you to the designers and taking a look at some of their projects.

Wine and Design