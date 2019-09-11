Wine and Design at Harder and Warner

eightWest

by: eightWest staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We it comes to our backyard, we all have different reasons for wanting to create a beautiful outdoor space. For this next home we’re showing you, the homeowners had a desire to create an oasis that the whole family could enjoy. A comfortable and beautiful place where grandkids could play and splash around.

This week and next, we’re doing a number of landscaping profiles, leading up to Harder & Warner’s big “Wine and Design” event happening next Wednesday evening, the 18th. It’s an opportunity for you to see the work of some of the fantastic designers at Harder & Warner and maybe even have them help you, imagine your own possibilities! 

Wine and Design

  • Harder and Warner Landscaping Garden Center
  • Wednesday, September 18
  • 4pm-7pm
  • VIP access to award-winning designers, tour the 12 acre garden center, view fun & informative tutorials and enjoy wine and goodies!
  • Tickets: $25 
  • Space is limited
  • 6464 Broadmoor SE
  • Caledonia
  • 616.698.6910
  • harderandwarner.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon

 

 