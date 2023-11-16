GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Wishing you could fast forward through winter? The team at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort is ready to help you start daydreaming about summer by announcing its first summer outdoor concert of 2024!

ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd will be performing at the outdoor venue in Mount Pleasant on August 9. We’re giving you the chance to win tickets before they go on sale this Saturday. You can win your way in by entering the contest here.

Tickets are also on sale Saturday for a great country collaboration at Soaring Eagle – Roots and Boots with Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye and Aaron Tippin. They will perform in the Entertainment Hall on January 19.

We have two new shows to tell you about at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. Robin Thicke will be on stage at the Entertainment Hall on December 15. Also just announced, master magician Lance Burton on December 28, which is described as a Vegas show suitable for the whole family.

Clint Black and Josh Gracin are performing on December 1 and Lonestar will be at the Entertainment Hall on December 30. The band is bringing special guest Eddie Montgomery, of Montgomery Gentry. Tickets are on sale now.

The ever-popular Hunks: All Male Revue is back in Mount Pleasant on Friday, Nov. 17. Ladies all over the world have seen the HUNKS perform. The show makes for a fun ladies night or bachelorette party.

Chris Tucker also joins the lineup on November 10. Chicago returns to Mount Pleasant on May 25. Hailed as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era,” they are the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades.

Tickets are now on sale to see hard rock legends Great White in concert with Quiet Riot. That show is right after Christmas on December 29.

Acclaimed singer songwriter Smokey Robinson is coming to Soaring Eagle on December 27. Smokey was born and raised in Detroit and founded The Miracles while he was still in high school. The band turned out to be Berry Gordy’s first vocal group, and it was at Robinson’s suggestion that Gordy start Motown Records.

A big name from late-night TV is coming to mid-Michigan in early December — Jay Leno will be at Soaring Eagle Casino on December 8. For the holidays, you can catch Kenny G as he brings his Miracles Holiday and Hits Tour to the Entertainment Hall in mid-December.

Entertainment

Game show fans have the chance to see Wheel of Fortune Live, coming to Soaring Eagle’s Entertainment Hall in November. The show has been adapted to give fans more access and more chances to win, guests will be randomly selected to go on stage and take part in the game. Comedian Ken Jeong also takes the indoor stage at the Entertainment Hall in November.

Food

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse opened its fourth restaurant in the state and the first one in mid-Michigan. The new space features three main dining rooms, a bar and lounge, a patio, and a private dining room that can accommodate personal and family celebrations, business meetings and more.

While Ruth’s Chris’ steaks and its signature sizzle may have put the restaurant on the map, guests can also enjoy fresh seafood, scratch-made side dishes and desserts, craft cocktails and wines. Make sure to check out the Happy Hour specials Sunday through Friday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Ascend Sportsbook

If you’re looking for a good place to watch the game while you’re at the casino or resort, check out Ascend Sportsbook, an official partner of the Detroit Lions. You’ll find large screens all over the bar, making it easy to watch the game.

Waterpark

Just a short drive from the casino and resort is Soaring Eagle Waterpark, which is a great experience for the family year-round, especially when the weather outside is cold. There’s several fun weekends planned at the Waterpark including Lil’ Deer Camp this weekend and the Pajama Jam Thanksgiving weekend.

The best place to start planning your trip is online at SoaringEagleCasino.com. You can find out about all the deals and specials available for visitors.

Sponsored by Soaring Eagle Casino.