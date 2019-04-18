Win tickets to see Jack Hanna live at Forest Hill Fine Arts Center

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

eightWest is giving you a chance to win tickets to see Jack Hanna's "Into the Wild Live" at Forest Hill Fine Arts Center on Friday, May 3 at 7:30pm.

America’s most beloved animal expert, Jack Hanna, brings his three-time Emmy Award-winning television series to the live stage with Into the Wild Live! In this live show, prepare to be fascinated as Jungle Jack takes you into the wild with a spectacular array of incredible animals. Fans of all ages will enjoy Jack’s stories, from brushing a hippo’s teeth to eating with wombats, and see footage of his worldwide adventures, from the jungles of Rwanda to the savannas of Australia. He will also inspire with his passion and dedication to wildlife conservation.

Audiences can expect to see approximately fifteen animals in the live experience. The exact animals to appear aren’t confirmed until soon before the show since each animal must receive medical clearance, however, fans can expect to see animals such as a baby cheetah, kangaroo, baby tiger, two-toed sloth, penguin and much more.