Win Tickets to Jumanji The Next Level

As Hospice of Michigan acknowledges National Hospice & Palliative Care Month and Family Caregiver Month, they are giving the community a chance to take part in a special screening of Jumanji: The Next Level. Through their long-standing relationship with award-winning children’s author Grand Rapids native Chris VanAllsbug, they’re hosting an exclusive screening of the latest installment in the Jumanji movie series.

Sunday, December 8th at Celebration! Cinema North

All proceeds will support our Anchors Programs for Children, which provides highly specialized pediatric end of life care.

Visit www.jumanji4anchors.com for more information and to purchase tickets

Tickets are $50 each. Includes popcorn, soda and an afterglow party!