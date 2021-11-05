Win a Bob Evans Farmhouse Feast with daily trivia

eightWest
Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- The holidays are right around the corner. Spend more time with family and less time in the kitchen this season with a Bob Evans Premium Farmhouse Feast! The Premium Farmhouse Feast serves up to 10 and includes slow-roasted turkey, hickory-smoked ham, bread & celery dressing, corn, our famous mashed potatoes with gravy, freshly baked rolls, green beans with ham, cranberry relish, macaroni & cheese, pumpkin bread, pumpkin pie and double-crust apple pie!

It’s easy to win! Enter daily by answering the trivia question of the day starting Friday November 5th at 11am- Friday November 11th at 8am. eightWest will announce the daily winners.

ENTER TO WIN A PREMIUM FARMHOUSE FEAST

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon