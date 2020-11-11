Win a Bob Evans Farmhouse Feast for this holiday season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s hard to believe Thanksgiving is just over 2 weeks away and this year will definitely be different.

So if you are getting together with a small family group – we have a way for you to step out of the kitchen and enjoy your family time. We’re giving 5 lucky eightWest viewers the chance to win a gift card for a Bob Evans premium farmhouse feast.

This extra special meal is packed cold and includes Slow-Roasted Turkey and Hickory-Smoked Ham, Corn, Bread and Celery Dressing, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Green Beans with Ham, Macaroni and Cheese, Cranberry Relish, and Rolls.



And we can’t leave out dessert – Double-Crust Apple Pie, Pumpkin Bread, Pumpkin Pie – the pumpkin products are available while supplies last. All you have to do is heat, serve and enjoy.

The contest is open now through Sunday at midnight – click here to enter!

We will pick 5 winners next Monday morning – those 5 winners will get a gift card to purchase the premium farmhouse feast online from Bob Evans.

