GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re thinking of doing a kitchen or bath remodel – the thought of product delays could be daunting. They offer thousands of cabinets and have them in stock and ready for delivery so there is no need to wait weeks and weeks for product. They also offer expert design services and partner with you to understand your ideas, needs, lifestyle and of course your budget.

>>>Today we have Ashley from Williams Kitchen and Bath in studio to tell us what they have to offer.

Williams Kitchen and Bath

658 Richmond NW – Grand Rapids

3850 29th Street – Kentwood

4142 Blue Star Highway – Holland

7026 9 Mile Rd – Mecosta

WilliamsKitchen.com

Sponsored by Williams Kitchen and Bath.