Wildlife Rehab Center in Grand Rapids helps injured wildlife

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many people may not know that we have a dedicated rehab center for wildlife in need right here in Grand Rapids. The Wildlife Rehab Center was founded in 2002 – they help care for abandoned and injured wildlife with the help of their licenses wildlife rehabilitators and volunteers.

Allyson and Alesha, from the Wildlife Rehab Center, stopped by with some special wildlife guests to tell us more about how they help injured animals.

Wildlife Rehab Center is also hosting their annual fundraiser at the John Ball Zoo.
Wednesday, February 19th
5pm – 8pm
$30 online, $35 at the door
Purchase tickets here.

For more details on the center and to volunteer, click here.

