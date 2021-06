GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We continue our spotlight on Kalamazoo businesses for the month of June with wightman..an employee owned company that’s passionate about serving people and developing communities.

Phil and Gary join us today to tell us about the services they provide for communities and what makes them so special!

Wightman

269-327-3532

info@gowightman.com

GoWightman.com

Sponsored by Wightman.