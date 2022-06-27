GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a special retreat coming up this fall aimed at helping women who are widowed. Susan VandePol is the founder of “A Life AFter Breath Experience – A Widow’s Calling” retreats and she joins us today to tell us about she helps provide widows with resources and companionship.

The Fall 2022 Widow’s Retreat will be held in Norton Shores October 21st-23rd and features nationally-acclaimed speakers with valuable resources, vendors & surprises guests. It’s an opportunity for women to break away, breathe and be refreshed and meet other widows who are walking the same road of grief.

A Life After Breath Experience

October 21-23

Norton Shores

Click here to register

Click here to apply for a scholarship

MattersOfLifeAndBreath.com