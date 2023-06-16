GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Muskegon isn’t just a great place to visit, it’s also a wonderful place to live!

In the downtown area, things are very close, and you can walk to lots of places, including great restaurants, bars and entertainment venues. When it comes to finding a home, you can live next to the water, or you can live right downtown, and you can choose between a newer home or a beautiful historic home in Muskegon’s lovely historic district.

There are so many great reasons to live in Muskegon, including those beautiful views, but we also want to highlight another aspect of living there: the fun festivals that happen throughout the summer. LaShelle from Visit Muskegon joins us today.

Sponsored by the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce.