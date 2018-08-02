eightWest

Why it's important to give blood – Tyler's story

By:

Posted: Aug 02, 2018 02:35 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 02, 2018 02:35 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - You may or may not realize, a large majority of donated blood goes to cancer patients and patients with blood diseases. Only a small percent goes to victims of car accidents and traumatic incidents, which is a common misconception.

Rachael recently caught up with a Byron Center mother, who depends on donated blood for the survival of her little boy, Tyler.

Tyler Bugai is a 5-year-old cancer patient, he was diagnosed with leukemia in 2017 and is undergoing chemotherapy. Tyler has received more than 30 blood transfusions so far.

If you'd like to donate blood, visit https://donate.miblood.org/donor/auth/signin

